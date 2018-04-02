Four of family killed, 1 hurt as car hits tree on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh Road

FOUR PERSONS of a family were killed when their car rammed into a tree on Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh Road near Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur after one of its tyres burst around 1:30 am Sunday. The deceased were identified as Kamal Kishore, a goldsmith, his relative Gaurav Bagha, his brother-in-law Amit and Amit’s wife Puja. Kishore’s wife Monika was seriously injured and referred to DMC, Ludhiana. All the victims were in mid-30s and mid 40s, police said.

Amit and Puja had gone from Jalandhar to meet the Kishores. They had gone to Hoshiarpur for dinner and the accident took place while returning to Mahilpur. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rachpal Singh of Mahilpur police station said the vehicle was travelling at a high speed at the time of the accident.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App