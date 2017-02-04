Four more H1N1 cases reported in Coimbatore

Representational image. Express photo Representational image. Express photo

Even as the state health department is taking all efforts to check the spread of H1N1 virus (swine flu) in this and neighbouring districts, four more persons infected with swine flu were admitted to the government hospital here for treatment. As six persons are already undergoing treatment in the hospital, four more, including two women were admitted Friday evening, hospital sources said.

All the four tested positive for H1N1 virus and have been kept in a special ward, they said. However, the number of those receiving treatment in private hospitals is not known, they added. The disease has claimed the lives of four persons during the last 10 days, including a one-year-old boy from Salem, who died in a private hospital, prompting the district authorities to expedite efforts to prevent its spread.