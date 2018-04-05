Four held for working on pro-Khalistan plot at ISI’s bidding

The police have arrested four youths from Gunachaur village of Nawanshahr district for allegedly working on the directions of Pakistan-based ISI for “Referendum 2020” planned by radical Sikh groups in support of the separate state of Khalistan.

The four, all hailing from village Khankhana of Nawanshahr district, have been identified as Manvir Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Randhir. All four are in their early 20s.

Police say they had put up “Referendum 2020” posters at around two dozen places and planned the same at the IPL match in Mohali, besides burning some wine shops as well as buses to create panic in public. According to the police, they had found Facebook pages in the name of “Referendum 2020” where a lot of anti-India propaganda was going on.

Additional IG (counter-intelligence) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh told the Indian Express that the arrested four revealed during their interrogation that ISI had been luring youths through social media. “ISI agents created a fake profile in name of a Sikh youth “Fateh Singh” on Facebook, who through an Indian domicile woman “Deep Kaur @Kulvir Kaur”, who is presently living in “Malaysia” and actively participated on a social media, created movement “Referendum 2020” to lure Punjabi youths who can be used later to create disturbance in Punjab,” he said.

“….’Fateh Singh’ gave instructions to these boys to create panic in public by putting wine shops, public transport buses etc. on fire and when they did so, they should also put posters of ‘Referendum 2020’ on all these places to get the media attention. This module started operations in district SBS Nagar by putting posters of “Referendum 2020” on the walls in various areas of sub-division Banga,” the officer said. “But when they didn’t get any public attention, they made a plan to put the wine shop on Banga-Mukandpur road on fire,” he said.

“When they assembled for the purpose Tuesday evening, they were nabbed,” the AIG said. Police have recovered 10 litres of diesel and other material from them. Police sources said “Deep Kaur” had paid the four boys Rs 70,000. The arrested four were on Wednesday produced before a court, which sent them to four-day police remand. Manvir and Jaspreet belong to very poor families. They were working on daily wages before joining the gang.

