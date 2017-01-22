Four fishermen from Kendrapara missing in Bay of Bengal

Four sea-going fishermen in Odisha’s Kendrapara district went missing today amid fears that the motorised fishing vessel carrying them might have capsized.

The missing fisherman, according to the police, were all from Ramnagar fishing village under Mahakalpada police station jurisdiction in Kendrapara.

“Rescue operation has been undertaken. They might have been stranded mid-sea due to rough conditions of the sea.

Rescuers have failed to venture in the deep because of the unsteady sea and windy weather, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kedarnath Sahu.

The fishermen were risking their lives by venturing into the sea despite a warning asking them not to undertake fishing voyage due to unsteady sea conditions, said Additional Marine Fisheries Officer, Bharat Bhusan Sahoo.