Four Bangladeshis held in Vadodara for ‘fraud’

The Vadodara Special Operations Group (SOG) on Saturday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from the city for their alleged involvement in a fraud involving foreign currency from Saudi Arabia, the US and Bangladesh. According to the police, the four accused duped unsuspecting citizens into believing that they were buying foreign currency of a higher value than the rupee at a price cheaper than the market only to find that the group had handed them a stash of blank paper.

The SOG nabbed four accused — Mohammed Musharraf Mutbar, Aslam Nooruddin Akon, Ronnie Shehrab Munshi, and Noorjamal Mohammad Mulla, all residents of Madaripur in Bangladesh — from Vadodara. Police said that the accused have confessed that they are part of an organised Syndicate of financial fraudsters from Bangladesh, who are scattered across major cities in India, to dupe citizens. HM Vyas, Police Inspector, SOG, said, “The accused have told us that they arrived in India by bus with a passport. They belong to a larger gang that is spread in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Surat, Kolkata and Vadodara. They carry a bundle of foreign currency and lure people by showing them the real currency and making them believe that they are paying a lower price for a higher denomination foreign currency. We have confiscated Bangladeshi passports as well as bundles of blank papers, cut into the sizes of the notes of the respective countries with about three real notes placed at the top to make people fall for their scam.”

According to Vyas, the SOG has been on the lookout for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh after the city has witnessed a spate of incidents of gangs cheating people, primarily senior citizens. The police also confiscated an Aadhaar card and PAN card, 36 SIM cards and four mobile handsets. The gang also had 10 notes of Saudi 100 riyal as well as 26 notes of 20 US dollars.

