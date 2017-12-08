Former village head shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj district

Tej Pratap Singh Awadhiya, a resident of Golaura village, was shot dead near Sadhu Chowk in Gopalganj (Representational Image) Tej Pratap Singh Awadhiya, a resident of Golaura village, was shot dead near Sadhu Chowk in Gopalganj (Representational Image)

A former village head was shot dead last night by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, police said on Friday. Tej Pratap Singh Awadhiya, a resident of Golaura village, was shot dead near Sadhu Chowk in Gopalganj, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Choudhary said.

He had recently purchased a plot at Sadhu Chowk and the murder could be fallout of a land dispute, he said.

Awadhiya, a former village head (Mukhiya) of Semra panchayat in Kuchaikot block of the district, was allegedly involved in several cases of loot, murder and kidnapping. He had also served time in jail, the SP said.

In 2000, Awadhiya had unsuccessfully contested assembly election on a BSP ticket.

His body has been sent to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, Choudhary added.

