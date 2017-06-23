Forest dept, MSEDCL to map power lines to protect animals

The meeting comes in the wake of the death of tiger Srinivas — the cub of popular tiger Jai — who was recently electrocuted by a fence a farmer had put around his field. Representational Image. The meeting comes in the wake of the death of tiger Srinivas — the cub of popular tiger Jai — who was recently electrocuted by a fence a farmer had put around his field. Representational Image.

IN what could be the first such attempt in the country to prevent electrocution of wild animals, the state forest department will join hands with the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to map 11-KV distribution lines passing through critical wildlife areas.

The decision was taken at a video conference among top forest officials, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Pravinsinh Pardeshi, and Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Sanjiv Kumar on Wednesday.

It was decided to form a committee headed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) A K Mishra to carry out the task.

The other members of the committee will be MSEDCL Nagpur Chief Engineer RG Sheikh, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Bilal Habib and Central India Director of NGO Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) Nitin Desai.

The meeting comes in the wake of the death of tiger Srinivas — the cub of popular tiger Jai — who was recently electrocuted by a fence a farmer had put around his field.

