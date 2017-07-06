Follow up on sample theft: Vigilance team inspects Kharar chemical lab, seals samples

The government chemical laboratory in Kharar The government chemical laboratory in Kharar

A VIGILANCE Bureau (VB) team inspected the chemical laboratory in Kharar on Tuesday. The VB team took away the records and also sealed some samples kept there. The checking was conducted after it came to light this March that some samples related to viscera were allegedly stolen from the lab.

According to information, a team, led by SP Ashish Kapoor, conducted the checking at the laboratory. Two teams, led by Inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu and VB’s senior medical officer Dr Suman, checked the record of the laboratory and gathered the details of the samples kept in the laboratory.

During the checking, the VB team found that Chief Chemical Examiner Dr Varindra Singh was absent while Assistant Chemical Examiner Dr Harjinder Singh was said to be out on official work. A VB official, on condition of anonymity, said they had received directions from their seniors after questions were raised on tests being conducted at the lab.

He added that there were allegations of some samples having been stolen from the lab in March this year.

The lab was in the news a few years back, too, when a number of its officials, including then Assistant Chemical Engineer Dr Rajwinderpal Singh, who was the in-charge, along with a number of other employees, including lab technician and Class IV staff, were booked in a case of tampering with reports and preparing fake ones in the NDPS Act cases, allegedly to support the drug accused in court cases. In that case, the trial of which is still on, a Mohali court had framed charges against the 16 accused in August 2014.

The lab stopped receiving samples related to NDPS cases from October 15, 2016, on the directions of the government after three regional testing laboratories were set up in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Such samples were tested by Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali, and the Chemical Laboratory in Kharar. Viscera samples, rape case swabs and liquor samples from across the state are tested at the Kharar lab.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App