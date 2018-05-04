Flying squads to monitor model code for Shahkot Assembly bypoll

Flying squads have been formed to register cases against the violators of the model code of conduct ahead of Shahkot Assembly bypoll, scheduled to be held on May 28. A toll-free number, 1800-180-1612, has also been launched to register any complaint against the violation.

District Election Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the flying squads have been formed to register cases against both the giver and taker of bribe and those engaged in threat and intimidation of electors. “As per Section 171 B of the Indian Penal Code, any person giving or accepting any gratification in cash or kind during election process, with a view to induce the person to exercise his electoral right, is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or both. Further, any person who threatens any candidate or elector, or any other person, with injury of any kind, is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or both,” he said, adding the toll-free number would be functional at the 24X7 Complaint Monitoring Cell. He appealed to all the citizens to refrain from bribes.

