Five of family found murdered in Nagpur

Five members of a family were found murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar area late on Sunday. Kamlakar Pawankar, 52, his wife Archana, 45, mother Meerabai, 73, daughter Vedanti, 12, and nephew Krishna, five, were allegedly killed with a sharp weapon. A motorcycle belonging to Kamlakar’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Vivek Palatkar was found near the residence of the deceased. According to Joint Commissioner of Police, Shivaji Bodkhe, Palatkar was released on bail two days ago in the murder case of his wife. One of the deceased, Krishna, was stated to be Palatkar’s son.

Police said Palatkar is absconding and a search is on for him.

Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. He was also associated with the BJP, they added.

