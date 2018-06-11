Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Five of family found murdered in Nagpur

Kamlakar Pawankar, 52, his wife Archana, 45, mother Meerabai, 73, daughter Vedanti, 12, and nephew Krishna, five, were allegedly killed with a sharp weapon.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: June 11, 2018 12:37:48 pm
nagpur, nagpur family murdered, maharashtra, 5 family members killed, indian express Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. (Image for representational purposes)
Top News

Five members of a family were found murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar area late on Sunday. Kamlakar Pawankar, 52, his wife Archana, 45, mother Meerabai, 73, daughter Vedanti, 12, and nephew Krishna, five, were allegedly killed with a sharp weapon. A motorcycle belonging to Kamlakar’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Vivek Palatkar was found near the residence of the deceased. According to Joint Commissioner of Police, Shivaji Bodkhe, Palatkar was released on bail two days ago in the murder case of his wife. One of the deceased, Krishna, was stated to be Palatkar’s son.

Police said Palatkar is absconding and a search is on for him.

Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. He was also associated with the BJP, they added.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now