Five of family die in accident

Five family members died in a road accident which took place on National Highway-1 near Nilokheri town of Karnal on Thursday. The family belonged to village Dariyapur (Ambala). The deceased were identified as Manjinder Kaur, her husband Harinder Singh, her mother Rajwant Kaur, brother Gurvinder Kaur and another family member Jaswinder Kaur. Police said the accident took place when their Swift car collided with a truck after jumping divider when the car driver lost control.

