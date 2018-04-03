Fire breaks out in oil depot at Bhiwandi

Over seven fire tankers from Bhiwandi, Thane and other nearby places were pressed into service that managed to contain the fire by 9.30 am on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Over seven fire tankers from Bhiwandi, Thane and other nearby places were pressed into service that managed to contain the fire by 9.30 am on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A fire broke out in one of the compartments of an oil depot at Gundavali village in Bhiwandi on Monday. It was brought under control after over eight hours and cooling operation was underway till Monday evening. According to fire brigade officials, the blaze started around 12.30 am on April 2. “We received a call at our control room number 3 around 12.45 am. The godown was used as an oil depot. When we reached, the entire premises was burning and rubber tubes and tyres kept inside the depot acted as fuel,” said Rajesh Pawar, fire officer, Bhiwandi.

Over seven fire tankers from Bhiwandi, Thane and other nearby places were pressed into service that managed to contain the fire by 9.30 am on Monday. “No casualties or injuries were reported. But the entire godown, along with its consignment, got burnt down. We are carrying out the cooling operation,” Pawar said on Monday evening.

According to the fire department, the cause of the blaze is not yet clear. “No one was inside the godown and there were no electric fuse wires. We have no clue what caused the fire,” an official said.

