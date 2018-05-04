Fire breaks out at Mohali shop, goods worth Rs 70 lakh gutted; no one hurt

At the site of fire in Sector 61, Mohali, on Thursday. Express At the site of fire in Sector 61, Mohali, on Thursday. Express

A MAJOR fire broke out at a shop in Phase 7, Mohali, on Thursday. Though nobody was injured, electronic goods worth around Rs 70 lakh were gutted. Short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire.

Fire officer Karam Chand Sood said the fire broke out in the basement of Kabir Electronics on Tuesday evening following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service. He added that nobody was injured in the incident. “The thick smoke coming out of the basement also engulfed the neighbouring showrooms. We used the ladder to evacuate some property and panic gripped people trapped on the showroom’s first floor. We managed to control the fire in three hours,” Sood added.

Sood said the owners of the showroom said the electronic goods, including ACs, LEDs and coolers worth Rs 70 lakh were gutted. Officials of Matour police station said that they would record the statements of the showroom owners on Friday.

