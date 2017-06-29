FIR filed for two AK-47s missing from police station where cop held in drugs case was posted

The two AK-47s of Kartarpur police station were found missing when records of weapons were checked after Inderjit’s arrest. The two AK-47s of Kartarpur police station were found missing when records of weapons were checked after Inderjit’s arrest.

The Jalandhar Rural police on Wednesday filed an FIR in the case pertaining to two missing AK-47s from Kartarpur police station. The matter is now being linked to the two AK-47s recovered from the arrested Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh’s official and private residences in Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively.

The anti-drugs Special Task Force (STF), in its investigation, had suggested that records of all police stations where Inderjit had been posted in the past be thoroughly checked for his possible “misdeeds”. Inderjit was posted at Kartarpur police station in 2015.

According to sources, the FIR on Wednesday was registered at Kartarpur police station on the statement of the Station House Officer Bikram Singh against unidentified policemen. After the FIR was filed, Bikram Singh too was transferred from the police station to police lines.

The two AK-47s of Kartarpur police station were found missing when records of weapons were checked after Inderjit’s arrest. It was learnt that the Jalandhar police would serve summons to all the SHOs and munshies who were posted at Kartarpur police station ever since the rifles went missing. The STF had arrested Inderjit on June 12 in a drugs case and subsequently recovered arms and ammunition from his residences. SSP (Rural) Gurpreet Singh could not be contacted for his response. SHO Devinder Singh said he had been posted at the police station only on Wednesday and was not aware.

