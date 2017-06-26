FIR against housing body over claims of being part of ministry

An undersecretary-rank official with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (MoHUPA) has registered an FIR with Delhi Police Crime Branch against National Housing Development Organisation (NHDO), alleging that they are misusing the name by claiming to be a part of their ministry. The official further alleged that the NHDO was promoting their organisation by running pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of HUPA Venkaiah Naidu during the launch of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, along with the logo of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), on their website.

DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Deo said they have registered an FIR on Saturday, under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and Section 3/5 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act. Further investigations are on.

In the complaint, MoHUPA official Jagdish Prasad alleged that the NHDO was purportedly staking a claim to be part of MoHUPA. However, they are neither a part of the ministry nor affiliated to it in any way.

“Recently, Prasad received an email from one Goldmine Advertising Limited, which states that they are multi-media creative agency, empanelled with Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP). They also claimed to be one of the bidders for the Rashtriya Awas Divas event to be held on June 25-27, organised by NADO, under the ‘Housing for All’ programme, being run by their ministry,” a senior police officer said.

Prasad claimed that in their e-mail, they have submitted a bid, along with desired earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 20 lakh as per request for proposal was floated by NHDO.

“They have sent email after attaching one reference letter of NDHO, where they state that NHDO has been established as an Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under MoHUPA to promote, control and co-ordinate the development of houses at selected places and providing all the possible assistance for acquisition of accommodation by common man across India,” the officer added. Prasad alleged in his complaint that they are using pictures of launch of PMAY and also using pictures of PM Modi and Minister of HUPA Naidu to promote their organistion.

“After receiving the complaint, one Partho Maitra, president of Goldmine Advertising Limited was questioned. It came to light that a trust NHDO has projected itself as a government entity and has floated a tender to organise an event to be held on Rashtriya Awas Divas. As NHDO in their website prominently displayed the pictures of President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Modi and other senior leaders, thereby presuming NHDO as the government organisation, the Goldmine company filed the tender,” police sources said.

Investigation has revealed that after filing the tender, they have also deposited Rs 20 lakh as EMD. However, the tender was floated to another firm and they sought a refund, but in vain.

When contacted, CMD of NHDO, Rajendra Tripathi, said, “We are not aware of any FIR. We are an independent autonomous firm and have nothing to do with the government.”

