FIR against Congress candidate correct, will arrest culprit after resuming duty: SHO Parminder Singh Bajwa

SHO Parminder Singh Bajwa at a press conference.

After lodging an FIR against Congress candidate for Shahkot Assembly bypoll, SHO Mehatpur, Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, appeared before media for first time on Monday evening and alleged that he was being victimised for acting against the Congress leader. He claimed that he had applied for additional five-day leave on Sunday because he was being forced by his higher officials to do so. “Now I will join back my duty on May 12 if they allow me which you know they won’t for obvious reasons,” he said.

The SHO had registered a case of theft and illegal mining against Congress candidate, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, on May 4. He could not be reached after that. Talking to media persons at a local hotel, he said that the FIR filed by him was correct. “That day I had called the officials of all concerned departments including Mining, Revenue and his own senior officers but all were busy and then he lodged FIR on the basis of complaint made to the Election Commission…The FIR is correct and I will arrest the culprit when I join back or I will go to the court,” he said.

“What wrong have I committed by lodging an FIR and now I am being told that they (police) are opening a departmental inquiry against me,” said the SHO. He also alleged that in February he had lodged an FIR over illegal mining against a Ludhiana based firm, which allegedly belongs to relatives of a senior Congress leader, but that file was not being opened by the senior police officials.

Asked about his presence at a five-star hotel of Jalandhar few hours before lodging the FIR, he admitted that he was there in the hotel, but added it was his personal life and had nothing to do with the FIR.

About his resignation on WhatsApp on May 4 following the registration of FIR and then withdrawal of the same after few hours, he said that he was forced by the senior officer to withdraw his resignation.

SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar could not be contacted. But when contacted, senior police officials from Jalandhar, who did not wish to be named, said that the SHO himself sent an application seeking leave for five days more on Sunday evening citing an urgent work at home which they had forwarded to the senior officials in Chandigarh. “In the wake of the forthcoming election, we could not have sanctioned his repeated leave without the prior approval of senior officials as well as election authorities,” said a senior officer of Jalandhar police range.

Bajwa also questioned at the personal conduct of the senior Congress and SAD leaders and accused them of moral turpitude while preaching morality to others. “Why their videos do not go viral when they stay in the five star hotels,” he asked. He also said that he spoke to Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira after lodging the FIR.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday defended Congress candidate from Shahkot and said that there was no substantiate proof against the Laddi till date. “If FIR is good enough to arrest any one then why former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, who was booked for blocking National Highway few months back, had opposed FIRs as false,” he said, adding investigating agencies should be allowed to probe the matter first.

