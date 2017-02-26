Fifty held for protesting against hydrocarbon project in Tamil Nadu

Fifty people were today arrested for observing a fast at Avurithidal here in protest against the proposed hydrocarbon project of the Union Government at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district. Police said they were arrested as they resorted to the protest without seeking prior permission and refused to disperse. Meanwhile, the agitation against the project entered the 11th day today at Neduvasal. Alangudi MLA Meiyanathan also participated in the agitation.

About 100 persons observed fast at Kottaimedu and another 500 persons at Thilagar Thidal in Pudukottai district.

BJP national Secretary H Raja had recently said the Centre was ready to reconsider its proposal to establish hydrocarbon exploration and extraction project at Neduvasal if people felt that the project was against the interests of farmers.

He had also appealed to the farmers to “not to get carried away” by the “false propaganda” by Left parties and “some vested interests.”