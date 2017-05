A farmer was found dead in the forest area in Shamli district, police said on Saturday. Satish Bansal (40) had gone to sell his crops and was missing since the past 20 days, they said. A missing complaint had been filed by the victim’s son. His body was found on Friday, police said, adding it has been sent for postmortem. The incident is being probed, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now