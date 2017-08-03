Faridabad: Semi-naked sanitation workers protest over ‘losing jobs’

The workers said if their jobs are not restored, they will launch a protest on August 9 carrying “begging bowls” in their hands. (Representational image) The workers said if their jobs are not restored, they will launch a protest on August 9 carrying “begging bowls” in their hands. (Representational image)

Nearly 160 semi-naked sanitation workers, who were rendered “jobless” after the HUDA handed over maintenance of certain sectors to the municipal corporation, carried out a protest march here demanding restoration of their jobs. The protest march yesterday started outside the municipal corporation office and culminated at city’s Neelam Chowk during which the workers raised slogans against the government and the administration.

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) had a few months ago handed over the maintenance of certain sectors and markets to the municipal corporation. These 160 workers, however, were assured of being “adjusted” in the municipal corporation, claimed Naresh Kumar Shastri, who led the protest which was held yesterday. He said on July 11 Principal Secretary, Haryana, R K Khullar had directed the corporation, Faridabad, that these HUDA employees be taken on duty with immediate effect.

“The government has agreed to include 160 workers in the Faridabad Municipal Corporation. Official orders have been given but the implementation is getting delayed,” he claimed, alleging civic body officials were delaying the process.

“Names of our children have been struck off school registers because we are unable to pay their fees. We are unable to pay electricity bills and landlords are asking us to vacate houses,” Shastri added.

The workers said if their jobs are not restored, they will launch a protest on August 9 carrying “begging bowls” in their hands.

