Faridabad: 5-year-old girl abducted, killed, one arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Faridabad Police for allegedly abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl on the intervening night of April 21 and 22.

Police said a case was registered at Sarai Khawaja police station, under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) by the girl’s family on April 22, after she went missing.

The accused, who was arrested Tuesday, worked as a labourer in Faridabad. “He told police that he was drinking with the child’s grandfather at night. He later stole his phone and some cash, and abducted the girl. When she started making noise, he killed her,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

Police said they are conducting a forensic examination to ascertain if the child was raped.

