Fake currency racket: Bhavnagar SOG arrests cattle herder

Police added Boliya had dumped fake notes of around Rs 50,000 face value in Narmada river. (Representational Image) Police added Boliya had dumped fake notes of around Rs 50,000 face value in Narmada river. (Representational Image)

THE SPECIAL Operations Group (SOG) of Bhavnagar arrested a cattle herder from Thikhariya village near Bharuch town and seized counterfeit notes of Rs 1.52 lakh face value from him late on Tuesday evening. The arrest of Rana Boliya alias Raju Bharvad (37), a native of Botad district, is seventh in the alleged fake notes printing racket that was running from Bhavnagar for the last one month. Police have so far seized counterfeit notes of over Rs 2 lakh face value.

Boliya’s name cropped up during interrogation of another accused Hardik Vaghela (23) who was arrested from Bhavnagar on Friday. Two other local residents, Pradeep Vaghela (21) and Suresh Adesara (20), were also arrested on the day. Hardik, a science graduate, had told the police that they had given Boliya fake notes of Rs 2.25 lakh face value in two installments. “During primary interrogation, Boliya confessed that he had received fake notes of

Rs 25,000 value from Hardik and others against a payment of Rs 7,000 in genuine currency. After successfully putting the fake Rs 25,000 notes into circulation, he accepted another batch of counterfeit currency of Rs 2 lakh face value by paying Hardik Rs 60,000,” Sandipsinh Chudasama, in-charge Police Sub-inspector (PSI) of SOG said on Wednesday.

Police added Boliya had dumped fake notes of around Rs 50,000 face value in Narmada river after Hardik and his two accomplices were arrested. “Boliya was stuck in a traffic jam when the local police were checking the vehicles. Boliya apprehended that the checking was to arrest him since his suppliers were already nabbed. Therefore, he claimed, he threw the fake notes in Narmada while crossing the Golden Bridge,” the PSI said.

Incidentally, the Local Crime Branch of Amreli had arrested two men after seizing counterfeit notes of Rs 1.10 crore face value from them near the town on May 24. One of them has been identified as Sachin Parmar, a resident of Koliyak in Bhavnagar.

The SOG said Hardik and Sachin were once roommates and working together till around a month ago when Hardik decided to go solo. “They had met Boliya in Rajkot after the old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations were demonitised last November. They could not strike a deal at the time but had exchanged numbers,” Chudasama said.

The SOG added the modus operandi of both the gangs was same. “They used to scan the genuine Rs 500 or Rs 2,000 notes, take their multiple printouts, stamp them for water marking and then paste security threads to make them look genuine,” he said. The SOG officer further said that Hardik had learned the trick of printing fake currency notes from Sachin and therefore he had also been named as an accused in Friday’s FIR filed with Bharatnagar police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App