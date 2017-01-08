Ex-serviceman shoots son in Gurgaon

A case has been registered against an ex-serviceman based in Gurgaon after he allegedly shot his son with his service revolver on Friday evening, police said. According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm on Friday in Gurgaon’s Patel Nagar area, where the accused — 57-year-old Jagdish Chandra — resided with his wife and 25-year-old son, Mordhwaj. “The son is a lawyer in Gurgaon who was prone to returning home in an intoxicated state,” said ASI Madan Kumar, theIO of the case.

Elaborating on the details, Kumar said Mordhwaj returned home after drinking, and got into a confrontation with his parents. He allegedly began beating up his father and mother, before grabbing his father’s service revolver, which was kept in the wardrobe.

“He attempted to shoot Chandra, but his wife managed to foil his attempt. However, Chandra then seized the revolver and allegedly shot Mordhwaj,” said ASI Kumar.

