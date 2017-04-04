Ex-CM targets Congress: Empty coffers claim lame, says Parkash Singh Badal

Parkash Singh Badal in Bhai Ke Khera village Monday. Express Parkash Singh Badal in Bhai Ke Khera village Monday. Express

Taking a dig at the Congress for complaining about empty coffers, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said the party is doing so as they don’t want to deliver their promises to the people. “If they are so scared of fund crunch, why did they form the government? This is just a lame excuse. We spent crores on development and there was no dearth of funds. The government’s job is to spend money and not to store it in the treasury. We spent it on the people. The new government is making these excuses just to run away from their poll promises,” Badal said during his thanks giving tour in Lambi’s Bhai Ke Khera village Monday.

Targetting the Congress’s drive against the drug mafia, he said,”Congress is projecting Punjabis as addicts, earlier they called them terrorists.”

The former chief minister went on to say that soon after coming to power, the Congress stalled the ongoing projects approved during the SAD -BJP government. “The SAD-BJP government had approved several development projects after following all rules and regulations during the last few months of the government. The Congress has now stalled all those projects with a message that not even a brick will be installed. They are even asking the local departments to send the money back.”

Badal blamed negative propaganda by Congress as well as AAP against SAD-BJP due to which they could not form the government for the third time. He, however, thanked the voters of Lambi for his win from the constituency. The former chief minister visited around 6 villages in his constituency and will stay put in Lambi for the next two days.

