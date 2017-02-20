Eleven injured in clash over eve-teasing in Uttar Pradesh

At least 11 people, including two women, were injured in a clash between the members of two communities over an alleged eve-teasing incident in communally -sensitive Kairana in Shamli district. SHO Umesh Singh said the incident took place last evening during a wedding ceremony in Paati village under Kairana police station limits.

He said some members of a particular community allegedly made lewd remarks against a women belonging to another community, leading to a tussle that grew into a clash.

The members of the two groups hurled stones at each other.

11 people, including two women, were injured in the violence, Singh said.

The injured have been hospitalised and extra police force deployed in the area in view of the tension following the incident.