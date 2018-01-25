Election duty goof-up: MSU professor gets duties of peon

In an embarrassing goof-up, the list of election duties for the upcoming local self- government body polls on February 4, has handed out the duties of a peon to a professor of MS University in Vadodara.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the District Election Office released the list with names of teachers from schools and colleges in the city, who have been entrusted with poll duties. The list included the name of Chirayu Pandit, who is a professor in the department of Civic Engineering in the Polytechnic College of MS University. On the list, the duty assigned to Pandit read “Patawala” in Gujarati, which means peon. Incidentally, Pandit is also the deputy director of the Communication Cell of the university.

According to officials of the Election Department, it was a “technical error” due to oversight and will be corrected soon. Sources, however, said that Pandit has decided to write to the Election Commission, requesting to be excused from the election duties as he has a vast number of tasks under the Communication Cell of the MS University.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App