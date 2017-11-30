Elderly couple robbed of gold bangles and Rs 1,000 by three at knifepoint

At the victims’ house in Panchkula. Express At the victims’ house in Panchkula. Express

AN ELDERLY couple was allegedly tied up and robbed by three unidentified men at knifepoint at their residence in Sector 18 here on Wednesday evening. The couple, Hemraj Gupta (83) and his wife Chanchal Gupta, in her early eighties, were resting at around 7 pm when the three men entered through the door left open by the couple. Hemraj retired as Subdivisional Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Mukesh Malhotra said Hemraj was sitting in the drawing room while his wife was resting on the bed in her room.

“As the door was left open by mistake, the three men walked in and one of them pointed a knife at Hemraj and took him to the room where his wife was lying. Then they tied both of them and gagged them with a shawl,” Malhotra said. He added that the men then asked the couple to give whatever they had and robbed them of three gold bangles and cash of about Rs 1,000 which Hemraj had in his pocket.

The police said the crime was committed in a duration of 10 to 12 minutes. The men left after taking the valuables. After the accused fled, Hemraj rushed to his neighbours and raised an alarm following which the police were informed. The couple has five children – three sons and two daughters. According to the police, while one son is chanbased in Canada, another in Kuwait and the third in Patiala. Both the daughters are married. One lives at Sector 17 in Panchkula.

Commissioner of Police A S Chawla said they were working on several theories. A case under Section 392 (robbery) was registered at Sector 14 police station.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App