‘Duped’ Mosul victim’s family gets Rs 50,000 from sub-agent, to get remaining sum on April 11

A day after the mortal remains of Mosul victim Surjit Mainka was cremated, his family received Rs 50,000 from the alleged sub-agent, who worked as a mediator between the unscrupulous travel agent and the victim’s family. The mediator has also agreed to pay the remaining Rs 1.50 lakh to the family on April 11. The entire compromise between the family and the mediator took place in front of the police.

On Tuesday, during the cremation at Chuharwali village in Jalandhar, the victim’s family had raised the matter before the district administration that they paid Rs 2 lakh to the travel agent seven years back who had promised to send Surjit to Kuwait. But instead the agent sent him to Dubai. When he did not find any job he returned back after four months. “After coming back, Surjit asked the agent to return the money, which he didn’t, and in 2013 he sent him to Iraq instead of sending him to Kuwait,” said the wife of the deceased Usha Rani.

She said the money was returned by Rajiv Kumar, who works in a bank. “The main agent’s name is Rajan and I am not aware of his exact whereabouts,” she said, adding that Rajiv introduced Surjit to Rajan.

“After the youths were kidnapped in Mosul in 2014, the agent changed his mobile number and so we were unable to contact him,” Usha added. DSP Adampur Gurvinder Singh when contacted, said that they are trying to locate Rajan. “The mediator, Rajiv Kumar, had agreed to pay the money to the family and paid Rs 50,000 today and agreed to pay Rs 1.50 lakh on April 11,” the DSP said.

