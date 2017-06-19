Drug Peddler’s lynching: Family blocks traffic in protest, demands arrest of 13 accused

Family members of the victim stage an agitation on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo state highway. (Photo by Raakhi Jagga) Family members of the victim stage an agitation on the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo state highway. (Photo by Raakhi Jagga)

With no arrests made by the police even ten days after the lynching of alleged drug peddler Vinod Arora alias Monu, his family members on Sunday blocked the Bathinda-Talwandi Sabo state highway and demanded the arrest of all 13 persons named in the FIR.

The protest took place after Monu’s bhog ceremony here. The family alleged that while Monu had five FIRs against him, the alleged main accused in his killing, Amarinder Singh alias Raju, had nine pending FIRs against him on various charges.

They added that Raju was son of Sarpanch Charanjeet Kaur, who was earlier with SAD but changed her loyalties towards AAP before assembly polls.

Monu was killed on June 8 and villagers from Bhagivander had claimed that he was a drug peddler and an eve teaser and therefore they wanted to teach him a lesson. A few months before the incident, he along with his family had been forced to leave Bhagivander village after villagers claimed that he and his father were involved in drug peddling.

Vinod’s father, Vijay Arora, who was also in jail under NDPS Act, was released on bail Saturday and was part of the protest. “I was arrested on charges of possessing five gram smack on May 25, I came out on bail yesterday itself. It was well planned act from Raju’s side and his accomplices as they had got me booked in a false case so that they could murder my son in my absence,” he alleged. Even Monu was out on bail when he was killed.

His elder brother, Kuldeep Kumar, said,”My brother was not selling drugs, though he used to consume drugs off and on. All fake FIRs had been lodged against him to defame him as a drug peddler, while Raju has nine pending FIRs…He had attacked a power corporation employee when a team had detected power theft in their house..There are many other cases. So Raju is a gangster, who is not being arrested and it seems that police is party to their acts.”

Monu was held in March last year with five gram heroin, and then booked for possessing 250 gram smack on March 22 this year. He also faced three more cases of rape, theft and one under the Excise Act.

On June 8, was attacked with sharp weapons and was not allowed to be taken to hospital in time even as a few villagers filmed the entire episode. Monu succumbed to his injuries the same day.

Soma Rani, Monu’s mother, said, “Villagers filmed my injured son, rather than allowing police to take him to hospital. The persons mentioned in FIR are doing paddy sowing in their fields, while police is saying that they are not traceable.”

The protest saw only a few villagers in attendance. Manpreet Singh, a villager,said, “We want the arrest of Raju, Mandeep Kaur Brar and all their accomplices.” Meanwhile, police has recovered a car which belongs to Raju’s brother. The car has blood stains, according to investigators.

About the dharna, DSP Barinder Singh Gill said, “All the accused are absconding and we are in the process of arresting them. At the moment, the entire village is siding with persons mentioned in the FIR and we don’t want to create any law and order problem in the area.

Police tried to convince Monu’s family members to lift the dharna, but it was continuing till the time of filing this report.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App