District Collectorate seeks nod for bridge on Mula river

A respite for the residents of Bopkhel village is finally in sight, as the district collectorate has written to defence authorities to give No Objection Certificates to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to build a bridge on Mula River. Bopkhel villagers have been deprived of access to a road within the College of Military Engineering (CME) to reach the Pune-Mumbai highway, as the road was closed by defence authorities following a court order in the past.

A meeting of Bopkhel villagers and authorities from the PCMC and district collectorate was held Thursday on the backdrop of the ongoing hunger strike by some of the villagers. The collectorate has given the letter to Khadki station headquarter, Defence Estates Office and Ammunition Factory in Khadki to facilitate NOC for the bridge. The villagers ended their strike after the meeting.

A temporary pontoon bridge was set up by the CME last year but was removed before the onset of monsoon. The issue of connectivity of Bopkhel residents has been in limbo as they have been denied access within CME, forcing them to to take a 12-km detour to reach the Pune-Mumbai highway.

