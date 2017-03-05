Dera double murder: Cops announce Rs 50 lakh and job for information on killers

DIG S K Kalia announces the reward Saturday. Gurmeet Singh DIG S K Kalia announces the reward Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

STILL CLUELESS about the identity of the killers, the Punjab police on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh and a job in the police department for the informer in the Dera double murder case. On the night of February 25, two masked men barged into the canteen of Naam Charcha Ghar of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda in Jaghera village of Ludhiana and shot dead Satpal Sharma (65) and his son Ramesh (35). CCTVs captured the entire incident executed within 22 seconds from the entry to exit of the two killers who came on a motorbike. One of the killers even looked into the CCTV camera and fired in the air to celebrate and muttered some words. It was after four days of protest by Dera followers that the bodies were cremated. Police assured the followers of catching the culprits within five days and Rs 25 lakh compensation was announced for the kin of the deceased.

Groping in the dark about the identity of the killers, the police have now announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh cash and job of police sub-inspector for the informer.

DIG, Ludhiana Range, SK Kalia, however, claimed that the step was being taken to “involve public” in the probe. “We have gathered some more CCTV clips. Almost 16 teams are working round the clock to solve the case. It is to ensure public participation that this reward has been announced. Public is the most efficient police we can have to keep watch on such criminals,” he told The Indian Express.

Chand Kaur to Gagneja: Cash rewards bore no fruit

In the past one year, Punjab police have announced cash rewards in four high-profile cases but without result. All the cases are lying unsolved till date.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to identify culprits in the murder of Shiv Sena labour leader Durga Prasad Gupta, gunned down in Khanna on April 23, last year.

Then, a reward of Rs 10 lakh was announced in the Mata Chand Kaur murder case, the matriarch of the Namdhari sect shot dead at Bhaini Sahib of Ludhiana. Now, the case has been handed over to CBI.

Rs 10 lakh reward was also announced in the murder case of senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja, who died in Ludhiana after being shot in Jalandhar.

Rs 5 lakh was also announced in the case of firing at an RSS shakha in Ludhiana, last January. None of these cases has reached any conclusion yet.