Demolition drive: Kasauli feels the aftermath, weekend tourist inflow slides

A market in Kasauli wears a deserted look Saturday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) A market in Kasauli wears a deserted look Saturday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

“LAST SATURDAY, there was no space to park vehicles even on roadside. Such was the rush of tourists that many just entered by paying Rs 100 entrance fee and left after taking a round as there was no space to park the vehicles,” says Ranu, who runs a gift items’ shop in Pine Mall market, Kasauli.

At Dippy’s Hotel on Dharampur Kasauli Road, Dippy and Shefali who run the hotel point towards the empty hall and vacant chairs and say “Usually Saturdays, this hall is full.”

Business improved once again Sunday with day trippers but hoteliers and shopkeepers in Kasauli say business has taken a hit as demolition of unauthorised structures made the national headlines after the death of Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala, who was shot dead allegedly by Narayani Guest House owner Vijay Singh on May 1.

There are others who attribute the lower footfall of tourists to hill town this weekend to the forecast of stormy and rainy weather, but also add that demolition drive, the murder and its aftermath too have played their part.

Rajinder Chopra, who runs Kasauli Castle Hotel near Garkhal, said the weather forecast was a factor. A portion of his hotel too was demolished on the Supreme Court’s orders.

“Occupancy is down by more than 60 percent as compared to previous weekends. And inflow of tourists is less today (Sunday) even compared to Saturday,” Chopra said. “Those who got the hotel bookings done online are inquiring whether it is safe to travel to Kasauli in the wake of demolition drive,” said Chopra.

Dippy and Shefali voiced similar concerns. “Though all eight rooms of our hotel were booked for this Saturday, a fortnight in advance, we are getting calls from the tourists who booked the rooms whether it was advisable to visit Kasauli.”

Shefali said apart from tourists who stay put for the night, on weekends the hotel remains full during the day with floating tourists coming from Chandigarh and places in Punjab who would go back by the evening. “But, as compared to earlier weekends, very less floating tourists arrived this Saturday,” she added.

“Occupancy is down to 30 per cent. It was good last week. People from places like Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar are inquiring about the incident on telephone,” said Amit Gupta, who runs Kasauli Residency, a Home Stay.

“There is at least 40 percent less vehicular traffic this Saturday as compared to vehicles that go to cantonment on a routine Saturday,” said Jaipal Bhardwaj, supervising staff issuing entry ticket for Kasauli cantonment that costs Rs 100 for a car.

Bhardwaj is actually a fire fighter with Kasauli Cantonment Board but is working at the entry ticket point as the Board is still in the process of finalising the tender for outsourcing the entry ticket job to a private contractor.

“On weekdays, on an average nearly 300 cars enter the cantonment. The number increases to 700 to 800 on weekends,” said Bhardwaj, adding that on Saturdays and Sundays, cars are backed up for kilometers together before they can even reach the entry point. On Saturday, it was only about half that number, while on Sunday, said Bharadwaj, traffic picked up and about 600 cars drove into Kasauli.

