Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide at Phillaur village

A debt-ridden farmer hanged himself in Chhaulabajrhan village of Phillaur subdivision on Wednesday evening. The family of Manjider Singh (36) has blamed an arhtiya (commission agent) for the suicide. Arhtiya Ashok Kumar is absconding. The deceased had seven acres of land and a debt of Rs 19 lakh — Rs 13 lakh from banks and Rs 6 lakh from two arhtiyas, including Kumar.

Police have booked one of the commission agents on the basis of a complaint lodged by Harminder Singh, brother of the deceased. An FIR under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against arhtiya Kumar, who hails from Phillaur.

Phillaur Assistant Sub-inspector Gianeshwar, who is investigating the case, said that family told them that the arhtiya had put a lot of pressure on him on Wednesday to return his money, after which Manjider went to their tubewell room and hanged himself from a pipe.

Harminder said that the arhtiya insulted him as well. The family got to know about it later. The deceased is survived by his wife, two children and parents. The post-mortem has been done, but the report is awaited.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App