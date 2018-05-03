Day after, demolition picks pace in Kasauli amid heavy security

Heavy security deployed as demolition drive resumes at Narayani Guest House and Shivalik Hotel. Jaipal Singh Heavy security deployed as demolition drive resumes at Narayani Guest House and Shivalik Hotel. Jaipal Singh

A day after Assistant Town Planner Kasauli Shail Bala Sharma was shot dead allegedly by Vijay Singh Thakur, the owner of Narayani Guest House, during the Supreme Court-ordered demolition drive, the Himachal Pradesh government resumed the demolition drive on a war footing on Wednesday afternoon.

The drive was called off Tuesday afternoon after the officer was shot dead. Director, Town and Country Planning, Rajeshwar Goyal, reached the demolition sites to supervise the drive and visited various sites along with Solan Town Planner Leela Sham. Earlier, in the morning, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi camped in Dharampur as administration chalked out the strategy to resume the demolition drive.

Four demolition teams spread in different areas to carry out the demolitions. Two JCB machines reached Hotel Shivalik, owned by Ved Garg, and razed a portion over which Garg was arguing with the officials on Tuesday. Another group demolished portions of Narayani Guest House manually as these were high and beyond the reach of machines. Heavy police force stood guard at all the hotels where the demolition was carried out.

Though the demolitions were intense and fast paced both with the machines and manually by the workforce engaged by the administration, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar said given the areas that have to be demolished, it would take 15 to 20 days to demolish all the unauthorised structures and ensure compliance of the SC orders.

Funeral procession of Shail Bala Sharma at Kasauli Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Funeral procession of Shail Bala Sharma at Kasauli Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

Supervising demolition at hotels located on Dharampur Jabli road, the DC said at least 50 people were engaged in manual demolition at different hotels. He said each of the four teams comprised an executive magistrate, an inspector-rank police officer, one PWD officer, one officer from electricity department, officials from forest department, from pollution control board and from Town and Country Planning department, besides the police force. A quick response team was deployed around Narayani Guest House and Shivalik hotel. There was no protest against the demolition on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the passage to Shivalik hotel was blocked with vehicles parked in criss-cross fashion to block the entry of any JCB machine.

Some of the hotels continued the demolition on their own. On Dharampur-Kasauli road, a hotel, Whispering Winds, which had started the demolition on its own, razed significant portion of the unauthorised construction. Varun Jain, who runs the hotel, said he was hopeful to ensure compliance to the Supreme Court order by Thursday.

DC Vinod Kumar said officials of TCP were initially hesitant to be a part of drive out of fear in the wake of incident on Tuesday where ATP was shot dead. Meanwhile, Solan SP Mohit Chawla said accused Vijay Singh Thakur continued to be on the run. “A hunt is on and different police teams were out to nab him,” he said.

