Dalit sarpanch murder in Amreli due to personal revenge: Gujarat home minister

The Gujarat government Monday claimed that the murder of a Dalit sarpanch in Varsada village of Amreli was the result of personal revenge related to election. State home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said this in the Gujarat Assembly while taking part in a discussion on the subject, which was raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar. Jadeja said the incident didn’t indicate that the atmosphere of social harmony in the state was getting polluted.

Parmar had moved a notice to discuss the incident in the House on Monday. Initiating the discussion, Parmar said that it was very unfortunate that within days of discussing forced migration of Dalit families in Par village of Patan district, the House was discussing another incident of atrocity against Dalits. Referring to Una public flogging of Dalits, Parmar said that in the past six months, the incidents of atrocities against Dalits had increased a lot.

Making a statement in the House, Jadeja alleged that local Congress workers were responsible for the Par village incident. He added that it was wrong to say that the atrocities against Dalits were increasing.

Jadeja said that the Amreli village incident was the result of some animosity between the three accused and the deceased after the latter was elected village sarpanch. Jadeja added that the three accused had already been arrested by police.

Jaysukh Madhad of Varsada village, who was elected as village sarpanch in December last year, was killed by three persons in the village on February 28.