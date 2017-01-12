CRPF jawan, sniffer dog injured in pressure bomb blast

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a sniffer dog were today injured in a pressure bomb blast allegedly triggered by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place this morning under Bijapur police station limits when a ROP (Road Opening Party) of CRPF’s 85th battalion was out on to ensure security to a patch on Bijapur-Bhopalpattnam road, a district police official told PTI.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

When the party reached near Chinna Kodepal village in Mahadev Ghat area, located around 450 kms from here, the dog handler inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection leading to the blast injuring him and the animal, he said.

“Dog master Surendra Kumar, a constable rank personnel, and the specially trained dog of the paramilitary sustained very minor injuries,” the official said.

Soon after the incident, they were shifted to local hospitals at district headquarter, he said adding their condition was stable.

Meanwhile, a combing operation has been launched in the region to trace the attackers.