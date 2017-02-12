Crime scenes against women should be cut: Telangana Governor

ANDHRA PRADESH and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan said on Saturday that scenes depicting crimes against women in movies and electronic media should be cut out and those who film such scenes should be held guilty as abettors. “Media broadcast certain incidents, especially reports related to crimes against young girls and women repeatedly. What is the Censor Board doing? Crime scenes against women in films or electronic media should be deleted,” he said, adding that there was also a need to set up fast track courts to dispose of cases related to representation of violence against women on screen.

Narasimhan further said that juveniles should not be let off just because they are juveniles.”Getting away with the benefit of being a juvenile is wrong. A crime is a crime,” he said, addressing a session on the second day of National Women’s Parliament organised here by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on ‘Empowering Women — Strengthening Democracy’.

The Governor added that society, too, had a responsibility. “We often see people taking photographs and filming a woman when she is being harassed. Such people should be considered as abettors and co-conspirators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister YS Chowdary said that India was wrongly considered as a country where violence is inflicted on women, as there is “much more” gender discrimination in countries like the US. “In our country we see double standards when a woman becomes mother. Every mother wants her son to shine first,” he said, adding that “from my experience, no two women can work together for women’s empowerment”.

“Unfortunately, our country is being picturised as (a place where) violence against women is definitely more. Which personally I feel may not be true…,” he said at the National Women’s Parliament. With PTI inputs