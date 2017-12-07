Cow hide ‘found near dhaba’ in Shamli: Owner on run, son held

The police has not yet found any evidence that cow meat was being served at the hotel. The police has not yet found any evidence that cow meat was being served at the hotel.

A dhaba owner and his son were booked under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act on Monday night after a cow’s hide was recovered from a plot adjacent to the dhaba on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway in Shamli district. While the eatery’s owner, Tanzeem, is absconding, his son Sameer was arrested on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Thana Bhawan police station, MS Gill said they recovered the cow hide from a plot adjacent to the dhaba — ‘Kareem Hotel’ — following a tip-off. The person who informed them had claimed that Tanzeem had hidden the cow hide there, the SHO added. He further said that the district veterinary doctor had checked the skin and declared it as that of a cow. Sub-Inspector Ram Kumar of the same police station had then filed a complaint against Tanzeem and Sameer.

Sub-Inspector Lavink Tyagi, the investigating officer, said they arrested Sameer from Thana Bhawan Tuesday and produced him in court, which sent him to judicial custody. “Sameer refused to speak regarding his or his father’s connection with the recovered cow skin,” he added.

Bajrang Dal workers Tuesday reached the police station and demanded that the father and son be arrested. Vivek Premi, who claimed to be the Bajrang Dal’s prant vidyarthi pramukh of Meerut zone, said, “We demanded that police also investigate if cow meat was being served at the hotel. We did not stage any protest and returned after police assured to look into our demand.”

However, Veerpal Singh, circle officer of Thana Bhawan area, said, “So far, we have not found any evidence that cow meat was being served at the hotel.”

