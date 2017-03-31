‘Courtesy call’: Amit Shah meets Shankarsinh Vaghela in House

After making the hard-hitting speech in the House, Shah made a courtesy call on Opposition leader Shankarsinh Vaghela.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani were also present during the meeting along with several Congress MLAs like Gyasuddin Shaikh, Kamini Rathod, Baldev Thakor and Mahesh Patel among others.

After the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, Vaghela termed it a “courtesy call”. “No political issue was discussed,” Vaghela said.

Meeting mediapersons later in the day, Vaghela brushed aside the rumours about his returning to the BJP and claimed he had “offers” but he had always refused. When asked if there was any indication of advancing the state polls, Vaghela said, “There were no indications of early polls, as I understand, but nothing can be said of these RSS people.”

He added that the Congress was preparing its candidate list on war footing. “The 150 seat target set by BJP in Gujarat was “just a fancy”. “When he (Modi) was around there were three elections, still they did not get 150!”, said Vaghela.

Vaghani echoed Vaghela, terming it a courtesy call. “As our national president was here he wished to meet Vaghela,” he said. Shah also attended the lunch hosted by Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora for MLAs.

