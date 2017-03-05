Couple pose as friends of Rajnath Singh, Sibal, Badal, dupe man of Rs 18 lakh

While the district police are yet to solve the case of a conman who duped educational institutes in the name of Amitabh Bachchan, another such case came to light in the city. Another couple first impressed a local property dealer by posing as close contacts of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former Law Minister Kapil Sibal and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and then duped him on the pretext of sending him to Canada and helping him to get Permanent Residentship (PR). According to police sources, a Sector 69 resident, S S Sandhu, lodged a complaint in Phase 8 police station alleging that he was duped of Rs. 18 lakh by a couple identified as Jatin Dev and Sonia. Both are said to be residents of Ludhiana, though police are yet to confirm their addresses.

Sandhu in his complaint told the police that he came in contact with the couple through a friend at a party, following which the couple invited him to their house for dinner and showed him their pictures with Rajnath Singh, Sibal and Badal.

During the meeting, the couple told Sandhu that they are close to Rajnath Singh and also known to Sibal and Badal. After meeting the couple, Sandhu expressed his desire to go to Canada and the couple promised to help him by using their high connections.

Sandhu alleged that Jatin demanded Rs 18 lakh from him to send him to Canada and also promised to get him the PR. According to the complainant, he gave the money to the couple, but after that both Sonia and Jatin switched off their phones and also left their rented house.

Police sources told Chandigarh Newsline that cases were registered in Panchkula and Ludhiana against the couple. Both had been lodged in Burail jail for some time.

Confirming the registration of the case, Phase 8 SHO inspector Pawan Kumar said that they have booked the couple under sections 406, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.