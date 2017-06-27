Latest News

Couple attempt self-immolation alleging torture by cop

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published:June 27, 2017 4:39 pm
self immolation, couple self immolation, coimbatore immolation, loan issue, immolation news The incident took place in Coimbatore (Representational Image)
A couple attempted to commit self-immolation at the collectorate in Coimbatore on Tuesday alleging torture by a police inspector and a retired police official over a financial transaction with a private lender.

Claiming that no action had been taken so far on their complaints about the ‘torture’, Biju and his wife suddenly doused themselves in kerosene and attempted to light a match stick, police said. However, police on duty at the collectorate overpowered and took them to a nearby police station, they said.

Earlier, Biju, running a workshop, said he could not return the loan taken from the lender for business expansion due to loss. However, on a complaint by the lender, the police inspector, reportedly under the instructions of a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, started torturing them.

Biju claimed he suffered a leg fracture and alleged that an attempt was made to molest his wife. The immolation bid, caught on camera, went viral in social media. When contacted, a senior district official declined to comment, saying only after an inquiry he could react on the allegations.

