Couple allegedly strangle their daughter over affair

A couple from Sonipat’s Mehmoodpur village were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering their own daughter in what appears to be a case of honour killing, said police.

According to police, the victim, who was “17 to 18 years old”, was allegedly strangled to death by her family on Monday afternoon allegedly because she was in a relationship with their 21-year-old neighbour who belonged to a different caste.

In the case registered over the incident at the Gohana Sadar police station, the neighbour stated that the victim and he were in a relationship for the last 7 months, and her family was unaware.

The neighbour alleged that the girl’s family came to know about their affair, when the girl was found at his home late Sunday night.

Sonipat police, on Tuesday, arrested the girl’s father, and her mother.

