Cops suspended after liquor seizure

Vadodara SP Saurabh Tolambiya on Thursday suspended PSI D R Rao and Head Constable Raju Jagannath of Taluka police station for negligence of duty following seizure of liquor worth Rs 16 lakh in their area. State Monitoring Cell recovered the liquor from a water tank at a construction site in Amliyara village under Taluka police station and seized seven vehicles worth Rs 54 lakh. One Kamlesh Jadav was arrested following a raid. Rao and Jagannath have been suspended as part of a departmental action. “We have clear instructions for a zero-tolerance policy in cases of gambling and prohibition of liquor,” said Tolambiya.

