Cops ‘bust’ gang of killers with seven arrests

Among those arrested are a business management graduate and a famous kabaddi player.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published:July 23, 2017 12:27 am
The police have claimed to have busted a gang of contract killers and robbers with the arrest of seven persons, including a business management graduate and famous kabaddi player, and recovered arms and ammunition from them.SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said four motorcycles and a four-wheeler was also seized from them. Police said all seven are history-sheeters and face nearly 20 cases.

