Cop caught red-handed taking bribe in Bihar

A police officer was arrested at Bihar on Friday after a team of vigilance bureau officers caught him red-handed accepting Rs 50,000 bribe. Sub-inspector and officer-in-charge of Banuchhapar police outpost (OP) Yakub Ali Ansari was found accepting Rs 50,000 at his official quarter for releasing a car that he had seized during Chhath Puja, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the head of vigilance team, Anil Kumar, said.

“The owner of the car, Ranjan Kumar Jha, had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Investigation Bureau against the sub-inspector, following which a trap was laid to nab him,” Kumar said.

Ali had arrested Jha and seized his car after allegedly finding him in an inebriated condition at a river ghat during Chhath. He, however, did not give him a seizure list, the DSP said.

Sale and consumption of liquor was banned in Bihar last year and anybody found drunk in a public place could invite up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fine.

After getting his bail, Jha, a resident of Sant Kabir Road area of West Champaran district, went to Mufassil police station to get his car but the sub-inspector sought Rs 50,000 for releasing the vehicle.

Ali would be produced before a Special Vigilance Court at Muzaffarpur after interrogation, the DSP added.

