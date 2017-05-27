Congress wins Bhiwandi civic election

THE Congress won the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation with a complete majority, winning 47 seats of the total 90. Congress’s tally rose to 47 from the 26 it won in 2012. The BJP won 19 seats, up from eight seats in 2012, while the Shiv Sena won 12 seats. The Sena had won 16 seats in 2012. The NCP could not win any seat in the polls, bringing its result down from the eight it won in 2012.

Among other parties, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) won four seats, while Konark Vikas Aghadi also won four, the Samajwadi Party two and two seats were won by Independents.

Congress leader Manoj Mhatre’s wife Vaishali won her election by 150 votes. Mhatre had been shot dead in February allegedly over political rivalry.

Ashok Chavan, MP and state Congress president, said the results clearly show that people are not happy with BJP governments. “People have realised the true face of the Modi government. The farmers, Dalits, tribals and minorities are not happy with the BJP governments,” said Chavan.

