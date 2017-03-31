Congress members suspended again

Members of Opposition Congress were suspended again by Speaker Vora in second session after they displayed placards shouting, “Maafi maange maafi maange General Dyer maafi maange” (Apologise General Dyer), comparing Shah with the British general, responsible for the massacre in Jallianwala Bagh.

This was in reference to the alleged role played by the BJP leader in the “encounters” carried out by the Gujarat police when Shah was home minister.

As soon as the House re-convened for the second session of the day, Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela objected to the way, in which Shah had addressed the members. “He was speaking as if it was a public event. In fact he has encountered Assembly proceedings,” Vaghela said.

