Congress MLA facing harassment case for sending vulgar texts ‘absconding’, say police

Jaykumar Gore, Congress MLA from Man in Satara district of Maharashtra who is facing a case of sexual harassment, today “absconded” from MLA hostel in Mumbai after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, police said. Satara police in November had registered a case against Gore after a woman filed a complaint alleging he had harassed her by sending lewd and vulgar messages and seeking sexual favours.’

A case was registered against him under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

“After his pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the court, he absconded from MLA hostel fearing arrest,” said Sandip Patil, District Superintendent of Police.

Gore had a police security guard with him, but he apparently gave him the slip.

Police had formed a team to arrest Gore, the SP added.

The complainant, who organised skill-development programmes, had met Gore in connection with some work. Gore allegedly began to send her vulgar messages and photos and sought sexual favours.