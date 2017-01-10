Congress lost as it didn’t contest on party symbol, says Tanwar

Ashok Tanwar Ashok Tanwar

THE HARYANA Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar today put the blame of the party’s defeat in the Municipal Corporation elections at Faridabad on the decision not to contest the election on party symbol. Tanwar said he would raise the issue with the party high command and demanding that the MC elections in Gurgaon be fought on party symbols.

Political parties in the state have in the past as well not been contesting the local body elections on party symbols. For the first time, the BJP decided to contest on party symbol at Faridabad and won 30 of the total 40 seats. The results were declared Sunday.

Tanwar had raised the issue with the senior party leaders before the elections, but did not get a positive response. Members of the party contested the election without party symbol and in some wards, more than one Congress worker contested from the same ward.

“People have faced difficulties due to demonetisation and sentiments of the people were against BJP. However, the Congress not contesting on party symbol caused confusion. Also, at places three to four members of the party were contesting from a ward. This divided the votes. Like the BJP, we should have also contested on party symbol,” he said.

Tanwar contended that in Bhiwani, where BJP did not contest on their symbol, the party did not get a majority. He said that the party was losing repeatedly only because they were not contesting on the party symbol.

The Haryana unit of the party has been divided over several issues. Stating that there are others in the party who do not want to contest on the party symbol said, “It was fine when there was Congress government in Haryana for 10 years. Even when no one contested on the party symbol, we got a majority. However, now this is not the case.”

Tanwar said that municipal elections are scheduled to take place in Gurgaon and those who want to contest have requested that they should be allowed to contest on the party symbol.

Cong women’s wing stages protest

The women wing of the Haryana Congress held ‘Thali bajao’ protests in all districts of the state supported by the Congress leaders. They beat thalis to register their protest against demonetisation. At some places, the members of the Mahila Congress blocked roads and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.