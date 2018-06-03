Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Congress councillor shot dead in Amritsar

Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Srivastava visited the spot and said the suspects would be identified and arrested soon.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar | Published: June 3, 2018 1:38:53 am
Congress councillor, Congress councillor killed, councillor shot dead, Amritsar news, Amritsar congress, Indian Express Police sources said the victim had been getting threat calls from the henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Amritsar jail. (Representational)
Related News

Three bike-borne assailants shot dead Congress Councillor Gurdeep Singh Phelwan (42) on Saturday evening as he emerged from “Akhara’ where he went every day. Three bullets hit Singh, who was the taken to hospital where he died.

Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Srivastava visited the spot and said the suspects would be identified and arrested soon. Police sources said Singh had been getting threat calls from the henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Amritsar jail.

 

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now