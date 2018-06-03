Congress councillor shot dead in Amritsar

Police sources said the victim had been getting threat calls from the henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Amritsar jail. (Representational) Police sources said the victim had been getting threat calls from the henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Amritsar jail. (Representational)

Three bike-borne assailants shot dead Congress Councillor Gurdeep Singh Phelwan (42) on Saturday evening as he emerged from “Akhara’ where he went every day. Three bullets hit Singh, who was the taken to hospital where he died.

Amritsar Police Commissioner S S Srivastava visited the spot and said the suspects would be identified and arrested soon. Police sources said Singh had been getting threat calls from the henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Amritsar jail.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App