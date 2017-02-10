Commuters hit hard as ST bus employees go on strike in Thane

Image for representational purposes. (PTI Photo.) Image for representational purposes. (PTI Photo.)

Several commuters and office-goers faced a tough time today when drivers and conductors of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Thane city went on a strike to protest the death of their colleague. The employees of ST’s depot I and II in the city went on a sudden strike today, thus affecting the state transport bus services from Thane, MSRTC PRO Avinash Bhosle said. The Thane depot of MSRTC caters to a large number of passengers while connecting bus services to various parts of the state. The employees have been protesting the death of their colleague Prabhakar Gaikwad (34), a bus driver at ST’s Bhiwandi depot.

Gaikwad and an autorickshaw driver allegedly had a quarrel on Wednesday night over some issue. Both later went to Bhiwandi police station and their dispute was resolved.

However, when they came out of the police station, Gaikwad collapsed and died on way to hospital, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

Subsequently, the employees of MSRTC in Thane’s Bhiwandi town went on a strike yesterday, but called it off late last night following an assurance that Gaikwad’s wife would be given job in the ST service.

However, today the employees of MSRTC in Thane city went on the strike over the issue.